Chennai: Dr C Sylendra Babu, has been appointed the new Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu, and will take charge from July 1, 2021. The former DGP, JK Tripathy, will be retiring on June 30, upon completion of his two-year tenure on the post. An IPS officer from the 1987 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre, Sylendra Babu was previously serving as the Director General of Police of Railways in Tamil Nadu. He also held the portfolio of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services as its director.

A Government Order from the Home Department announced the decision of the state government to appoint Sylendra Babu as the new top cop of the state. "The government have examined the recommendations of the Commission carefully and independently along with their service records. The Government after due consideration, appointed Dr C Sylendra Babu, IPS, (TN: 1987), as Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu and Head of Police Force with effect from 01.07.2021," the state government order read.

Sylendra Babu was one of the seven people who were considered to succeed Tripathy. The others reportedly being considered were Karan Singha (1987 batch), Sanjay Arora (1988 batch), Sunil Kumar Singh (1988 batch), and Mohammad Shakeel Akhter (1989 batch). According to a TNIE report, it came down to three names: Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha, and Sanjay Arora.