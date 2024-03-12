Home

Tamil Nadu

CAA will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, announces Chief Minister MK Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The CAA is a law that has been passed in the Parliament of India with specific implications for certain religious groups.

CAA Implementation: Dismissing the just implemented Citizenship (Amendment) Act as ‘divisive and bereft of any use’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday asserted that it will not be implemented in the state.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, while hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, said that the ruling dispensation has notified the CAA rules implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) ‘in a haste’ when the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner. He said that the CAA and its rules went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

“There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating divisions among the Indian people. The stand of the government is that this law is completely unwarranted; it is one that must be repealed.

“Hence, the Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA in Tamil Nadu,” said DMK President Stalin in an official release as he reiterated that the CAA went against pluralism, secularism, minority communities, and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the new guidelines were implemented on Monday to grant Indian citizenship to people eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship and applications are to be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided by the government. In this regard, the Centre has notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force as dates will be announced for the general election.

What Is Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

The CAA is a law that has been passed in the Parliament of India with specific implications for certain religious groups. Essentially, the law permits migrants who follow Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Zoroastrianism and who came into India illegally before the end of 2014 from the neighboring countries of India like Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh to apply for Indian citizenship, with the condition that they must have lived in India for at least five years.

The law explicitly leaves out Muslims, arguing that migrants from the above-mentioned religions, namely, Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Zoroastrianism, have likely suffered persecution in those Islamic-oriented countries, while Muslims probably did not.

