Chennai: BJP state President K Annamalai has been booked in a case for protesting at the secretariat in Chennai demanding the government to reduce petrol and diesel prices without permission. The case has been registered by Tamil Nadu police against him and other over 5,000 people on Wednesday.

Annamalai, along with other BJP workers had marched towards the secretariat on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, Annamalai said that the state government has promised in its manifesto to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. The Centre has already reduced fuel prices and now the state government should fulfil its promise. It was further added, "DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state government to fulfil what it has promised in its manifesto."

This move by the Tamil Nadu state BJP leader comes in the backdrop of reduction of Central excise duty on petrol and diesel last month by the center. The BJP has been demanding the Opposition-ruled states to reduce the tax on the fuel to provide relief to the people amid inflation.

Meanwhile, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre on May 21 announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)