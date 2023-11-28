Home

Caught On Cam: Liquor Shop Employee Attacked, Robbed By Unidentified Men In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

According to reports, the victim was on his way home after work when he was waylaid by four persons carrying knives. They pushed him down from his motorbike and forcibly took him back to the shop where they looted and attacked him.

Four armed robbers attacked a 45-year-old TASMAC employee and looted of Rs. 1 lakh and 48 liquor bottles from a liquor shop in Sholavandan of Madurai district on Saturday (November 25) night. According to reports, the victim, S. Ganesh Babu was on his way home after work when he was waylaid by four persons carrying knives. The unidentified persons pushed him down from his motorbike and forcibly took him back to the shop. They threatened him at knife point and forced him to open the shop. The entire incident was caught on camera.

VIDEO | A liquor shop employee was attacked and robbed by unidentified assailants in Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu on November 25. pic.twitter.com/oabTsfaFGW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

