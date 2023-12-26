Home

Tamil Nadu

Chained, Cut With Blade & Burnt Alive: Woman Killed By Childhood Friend Who Underwent Sex-Change To Marry Her

Chained, Cut With Blade & Burnt Alive: Woman Killed By Childhood Friend Who Underwent Sex-Change To Marry Her

Vetrimaran and victim Nandhini studied together in a Madurai girls school. During that time, the accused developed feeling for her and he decided to undergo a sex-change surgery to marry her.

Chennai: A techie was chained, slashed and burned alive on her 26th birthday by her childhood schoolmate who reportedly had undergone a sex-change operation to marry her in Tamil Nadu. The horrific incident took place on Saturday in Thalambur on Chennai’s southern outskirts. According to police, 26-year-old Vetrimaran earlier known as Pandi Maheswari, under the guise of a birthday surprise, blindfolded the victim, 24-year-old R Nandhini and subjected her to an unimaginable ordeal involving chains and petrol.

Trending Now

Reportedly, Vetrimaran and victim Nandhini studied together in a Madurai girls school. During that time, the accused developed feeling for her and he decided to undergo a sex-change surgery to marry her. While they had fallen out after Nandhini refused to get into a relationship with Vetrimaran after his sex change despite his appeals, they still stayed in touch.

You may like to read

Eight months ago, Nandhini got a job in Chennai after completing BSc in information technology and was staying there with her uncle.

On Saturday, Nandhini met Vetrimaran after he asked her to spend a few hours with him. They met and Vetrimaran reportedly bought her new clothes, took her to an orphanage near Tambaram, made a donation there and later offered to drop her home.

On the way back, Vetrimaran stopped at a deserted spot in Chennai’s Ponmar where he asked Nandhini to pose for photos. He then used chains, which he was carrying in his bike, to bind her hands and feet, telling her it was “just for fun.”

Vetrimaran refused to release Nandhini despite her pleas and instead slashed her neck and arms with a blade before pouring a bottle of petrol on her and setting her ablaze. According to the police, local residents discovered Nandhini, still chained and burning, and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

According to local reports, Nandhini also gave to them before passing out to call turned out to be Vetrimaran’s. Vetrimaran even came to the scene when police called the number, identified Nandhini as a friend and accompanied cops and residents of the area to take Nandhini to the government hospital at Chromepet where she later succumbed to her injuries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.