Pollachi sexual abuse case

Tuticorin MP and DMK's women wing secretary Kanimozhi hit out at the ruling AIADMK alleging that they tried to shield the accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. Notably, an AIDMK youth wing leader was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case. The case is now being probed by the CBI.

276 Engineering seats vacant as students opt to study medicine

A total of 276 students discontinued BE and BTech courses this year in top Tamil Nadu colleges including Anna University’s College of Engineering. These students had initially opted to pursue engineering but later decided to study medicine and other courses which led to these seats lying vacant for the entire year, reported TOI.

Theatre Owners consider hike in ticket prices

The Home Ministry’s letter to the Tamil Nadu government directing not to operate cinema halls at 100 per cent capacity has put the film industry in a tight spot. Recently, the state government had allowed theaters to operate at full capacity. However, the state government was rapped by the Home Ministry and asked to bring its guidelines for reopening of cinema halls in line with the Centre’s COVID SOPs.

Now, theater owners are proposing to raise ticket prices if they are not allowed to operate at full capacity.

Parents of 10th and 12th-grade students strongly want schools to reopen

The demand for reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 is getting stronger in Tamil Nadu as board exams are nearing. As per a report in TNIE, today is the last day for parents to submit feedback to the government on reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12 after the Pongal holidays. The report further said that parents of students in other classes are in the favour of online classes.

Woman caught smuggling gold

Chennai air customs arrested a woman on Thursday with gold worth Rs 1.97 crore. The woman was trying to smuggle gold from Dubai in the guise of chocolate wrapper. The woman’s arrest came close to the heels of 11 passengers, who were intercepted with gold paste bundles weighing 2.53 kg on Wednesday.

