Chennai: A woman succumbed to her injuries when her husband allegedly threw a can of acid on her over a family dispute in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Monday. The forty-seven-year-old woman named Revathy was attacked with acid at Salem Old Bus Stand while she was waiting to board a bus to her home along with her mother Arrayi.

The police have arrested Yesudasan, the accused husband from Karur. The couple Revathy and Yesudasan hailed from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and were staying separately for the past three months due to a family dispute. On Monday morning Revathi had visited the Salem town women police station and submitted a complaint that she no longer wanted to live with her husband.

As she was returning home after filing the complaint, her husband attacked her with a can of acid. In the melee, Revathy's mother Arrayi suffered burn injuries while trying to prevent the acid attack on her daughter. The couple has three children. Revathy succumbed to her injuries at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem district.

(With Inputs From IANS)