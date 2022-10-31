Chennai: Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalapattu are likely to receive heavy rain till Wednesday, warned the Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.Also Read - Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

Several areas of the state have been witnessing rain followed by thunderstorms after the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29. Also Read - Chennai Man Bought Rooster For Sacrifice, Dies While Chasing The Bird

A yellow alert has been issued for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days. Also Read - Schools to Remain Shut For Bhai Dooj Today in These States | Full List Here

The heavy downpour is due to the likely movement of a trough in easterlies across Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Myladuthurai districts.

In many places of Chennai, Erode, Salem, and Kancheepuram, the stormwater drain work is yet to be completed as heavy water logging had resulted in the inundation of homes in Chennai and Kancheepuram.