Chennai: The Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that the state will provide free food through Amma Canteens till the current heavy downpour ends, as reported by news agency ANI. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa started the concept of Amma Canteen which became an instant hit. It provided quality food at the lowest price. The Amma Canteen is a subsidised food programme.Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Puducherry to remain Shut For 2 Days Due to Heavy Rains | Details Here

The Amma Canteens is run by the Ministry of Food and Civic Supplies. The canteen will serve food three times a day in flood-hit areas of the city. The canteen usually sells healthy food at a very cheap rate. Also Read - Chennai Rains: CMRL Reduces Frequency of Metro Trains Till Nov 12 | Check Revised Timing

Tamil Nadu to provide free food through Amma Canteens till the rainy season (current intense rain spell) ends: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced today (File pic) pic.twitter.com/claGJNSdB7 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places, heavy showers in few, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, while heavy to very heavy showers are likely to occur over isolated places in south coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh are already being battered by rain leading to flooding in many areas. “Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area formed over the same region at 8.30 a.m. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has warned the fishermen to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and the southwest Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, till Thursday.