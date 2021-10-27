Chennai: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(CMWSSB), has issued a notification stating that some parts of the state will face a water crisis on Oct 27, and Oct 28 due to the undergoing construction work. The pipelines are been shifted for the construction of a stormwater drain near the Elephant Gate Bridge on Wall Tax Road, as reported by the Indian Express.Also Read - Paytm IPO Subscription To Open On November 8; Price, Size Details

The statutory body CMWSSB, in a press release said that it is planning to shift the existing water mains present in thr Wall tax road, near Elepphant gate bridge road. This will even facilitate the Highways Department to built the box channel acroos the road to avoid flooding during the monsoon season. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 300 Sailor Posts Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Apply Now | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

The civic body took to Twitter, “Due to the construction of stormwater drains ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the supply of drinking water in the specified regions of Area-5 will be stopped on the 27th and 28th of this month.” Also Read - MHT CET Result 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra CET to Announce Results Today. Check Steps to Download Score; Know Percentile, Normalisation

📢 An important announcement to the public! Due to the construction of stormwater drains ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the supply of drinking water in the specified regions of Area-5 will be stopped on the 27th and 28th of this month.#CMWSSB pic.twitter.com/Nj0AZFHWN0 — Chennai Metro Water (@CHN_Metro_Water) October 26, 2021

The water supply will be affected from 9 AM on Oct 27 to 6 AM on Oct 28.

Here is the list of areas where the water supply will be suspended on OCT 27, 28

Egmore

Chintharipet

Triplicane

Choolai

Park Town

George Town

Sowcarpet

Vepery