Chennai: A grave crime rocked the city of Chennai on Sunday as an aged couple, who returned from the United States just yesterday, was murdered by a male domestic help staying with them, according to a report by NDTV. Chennai Police have arrested two persons in the case and recovered jewellery worth Rs 5 crore, including 9 kg of gold from them. The accused allegedly murdered the couple in a grisly way inside their house and buried the bodies in their farmhouse outside Chennai.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Srikanth and his 55-year-old wife Anuradha. Srikanth was a Chartered Accountant by profession, the report added. The incident came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the US, alerted local relatives after she could not reach her parents. Their mobile phones were switched off.

The two accused, the domestic help Krishnan who also works as a driver and his friend Ravi, were arrested by the police from Andhra Pradesh's Ongole while they were trying to flee to their hometown in Nepal. The police used sophisticated tracking systems to catch them before they left the country. "We have secured key evidence including the CCTV recorder which the accused had taken away. We have a strong case for conviction," said Dr Kannan, a senior officer in Chennai police.

Krishnan believed the couple reportedly had Rs 40 crore cash at their house from a recent real estate deal and had planned to rob it. Police have exhumed the bodies for post mortem and forensic examination.