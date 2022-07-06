Chennai: Amidst spike in COVID-19 cases in Chennai, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public spaces in the city, failing which a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on the violators. The order comes into effect from Wednesday. “For the past two weeks, there has been a slight surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai. We are requesting the public to wear masks in public places like theatres and malls. From July 6 onwards, a fine of Rs 500 will be levied on those who are not wearing masks in public places,” Greater Chennai Corporation said in an order.Also Read - COVID Protocol Back in Chennai Amid Spike in Cases, Guidelines Issued For Shopping Malls. Deets Inside

Chennai witnessed a sudden surge in cases owing to which the administration has made it compulsory to follow certain COVID appropriate behaviour in crowded spaces. Masks have been made compulsory in theatres, malls, commercial establishments, market spaces, etc. Business owners are also directed to instruct their employees as well as customers to take all precautions and wear face masks. This comes a day after around 2,662 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu with 1,060 new infections being logged alone in Chennai itself.

Other precautionary measures in Chennai:

Zonal health officials will be monitoring people who have tested positive for the infection and are under home quarantine in Chennai. They will be monitored via tele-counselling centers set up by civic bodies.

Civic authorities have also set up special teams to inspect compliance to the law by the citizens in public places. These teams will be working under zonal health officials and will specially be monitoring if people are wearing masks.

Vaccination drive for booster dose is also in full swing in the city.

In the last few days, the number of coronavirus cases have spurted in the state with Chennai and Chenglapet registering maximum cases. Two tourists from Maldives also tested positive adding to the caseload in Tamil Nadu.