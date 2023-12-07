Home

Chennai Faces Acute Milk Shortage After Heavy Floods Due to Cyclone Michaung, Residents Express Concern

Milk Shortage in Chennai: The city residents said they would go to Aavin milk booths early in the morning only to learn that the supply was over.

Chennai residents said they searched all around the neighbourhood but could not find milk anywhere.

Chennai: City residents expressed concern as Chennai faces acute shortage of milk following the massive flood triggered by Cyclone Michaung. The shortage was caused mainly due to logistic issues, including supply vehicles being unable to reach the city. As a result, the milk packets are not getting delivered to the booths and moreover, the shortage has been made worse by people’s panic buying.

As per a report by India Today, residents in the city said they would go to Aavin milk booths early in the morning only to learn that the supply was over.

Residents Express Concern

“For the last three days, we have been facing this issue. If we go in the morning, they say there’s no milk. If we go in the evening, they say there’s no milk. Shops are closed. Those shops that are open are also saying that there’s no milk. If a fresh stock comes in, it gets over almost immediately. I have kids at home. I’m trying to get milk from somewhere else. It’s very hard for us,” a local was quoted as saying by India Today.

Another resident stated that she searched all around the neighbourhood but could not find milk anywhere and added that she was asked to come at 4 in the evening to fetch it, but there was no milk when she arrived. “This has been the case for the last three days,” she said.

In the meantime, Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development held a meeting with private milk suppliers on the order of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Schools, Colleges Closed Today

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram will also remain closed. However, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will function as usual.

Rajnath Singh to Reach Tamil Nadu Today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday to assess the prevailing flood situation in the wake of Cyclone ‘Michaung’. Singh will be accompanied by Thangam Thennarasu, the state Finance Minister and chief secretary, during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, will also accompany the Defence Minister during his aerial survey.

After his aerial visit, the Defence Minister will hold a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin and review the relief work being carried out by various agencies in the state.

On Wednesday, CM Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung and distributed necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

“The floodwaters in Chennai’s suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our fieldwork with the hope that the situation will improve soon!” MK Stalin posted from his official handle on X.

