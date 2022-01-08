Chennai Local Train Latest News Today: Due to rise in COVID cases, the Southern Railway on Saturday issued new guidelines for the train passengers and said the passengers with a double vaccination certificate would be allowed to travel by Chennai local trains from January 10 till 31 January. Giving details, the Southern Railway said the passengers without the certificate will not be able to purchase tickets.Also Read - Cotton Prices To Stop Rising Due To New Stock And Omicron: Report

In the latest set of guidelines issued by it, the Southern Railway also warned of collecting Rs 500 as fine from a passenger who is found not wearing a face mask in the premises. Also Read - COVID-Recovered At 3-5 Times More Omicron Reinfection Risk: WHO

Due to surge in COVID cases and Omicron variant, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed several restrictions from January 6 onwards following which suburban train services are operating with 50 per cent seating capacity. Also Read - As Delhi Weekend Curfew Begins, Migrant Workers Fear Another Lockdown, Loss of Income Source

The Southern Railway further added that the passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate for issue of journey or season tickets at the counters along with a valid identification proof.

The Southern Railway said during the period, the UTS on mobile application service would not be available to passengers.

The Southern Railway urged the passengers and said they should take up travelling as per the norms laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Government of Tamil Nadu.

“Passengers are requested to adhere to all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing face mask and washing hands at regular intervals in the station and also while onboard the train,” the Southern Railway said.

On Friday, the COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu climbed to 27,76,413 with 8,981 cases while the toll mounted to 36,833 with eight more fatalities. Tamil Nadu has been reporting a sharp increase in new infections since last week.

Chennai and 15 other districts accounted for a majority of the new cases with the state capital adding 4,531 cases.

The sharpest increase of new cases was reported in Chengalpet with 1,039, followed by Thiruvallur 514, Coimbatore 408, Kancheepuram 257, Vellore 216, Tiruchirappalli 184, Tuticorin 160, Madurai 149, Tiruppur 127, Salem 119, Kanyakumari 117, Ranipet 113, Tirunelveli 104, and Erode 103. Ariyalur and Tenkasi recorded the least number of new cases with nine and four, respectively, the bulletin said.