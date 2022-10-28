Chennai: In what can probably be said as an act of Karma, an incident was reported in Pallavaram, Chennai where a man died trying to catch a rooster that he had bought for sacrifice. The 70-year-old man died in a tragic incident after he fell into a pit while trying to catch the bird he had brought for sacrifice to ward off evil eye from a newly constructed house.Also Read - Schools to Remain Shut For Bhai Dooj Today in These States | Full List Here

Rajendran had to perform a ritual involving sacrifice of the rooster on Thursday. At 4 am, the elderly man reached the site of the ritual, i.e. the new house. When he was on the third floor of the house, Rajendran suddenly lost hold of the rooster. As he tried to chase the bird, he fell into a 20-feet deep pit dug up for installing a lift in the house.

MAN SACRIFICED, BIRD UNHARMED

When Rajendran, a daily-wage labourer, did not return, the owner of the house, T. Lokesh went looking for him and was shocked to see the man lying in the pit in a pool of blood. Interestingly, the rooster that was brought for the blood sacrifice stood unharmed near Rajendran.

The old man was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, police officials who reached the spot said that prima facie it looked like Rajendran slipped and fell into the 20-feet pit that was dug for constructing a lift.