Chennai: Amid rising cases of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu and across the country, the Chennai city police has decided to reign in New Year eve celebrations by banning beach visits and DJ parties and warning of stringent action against those causing a public nuisance. Many major cities, seeing an uptick in caseload recently, have also issued directives for celebrations on New Year. While Mumbai has banned gathering of more than five people at public places from 9 pm to 6 am, Delhi has shut cinema halls, multiplexes and banquet halls. Punjab and Karnataka have also issued similar rules.Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn’s Plant Near Chennai To Stay Shut This Week Following Protests: Report

Chennai reported 194 new Covid-19 cases, accounting for nearly a third of the 619 cases reported across Tamil Nadu. Though 17 districts reported an increased in daily cases, Chennai recorded the sharpest spike of 22 cases more than its Monday tally of 172 infections. Also Read - Veer Vanakkam: Emotional Farewell For Gen Bipin Rawat and 11 Martyrs Final Journey in Sulur | Watch

Over the past week, the city recorded a steady increase in daily cases. The test positivity rate, which was around 0.6% in November, is now nearly 1% though Chennai has increased its daily tests to nearly 19,000 from around 12,000 a day. Also Read - Madurai Bus Driver Turns Saviour of 30 Lives Before Succumbing to Heart Attack

Complete list of guidelines by Chennai police: