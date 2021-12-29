Chennai: Amid rising cases of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu and across the country, the Chennai city police has decided to reign in New Year eve celebrations by banning beach visits and DJ parties and warning of stringent action against those causing a public nuisance. Many major cities, seeing an uptick in caseload recently, have also issued directives for celebrations on New Year. While Mumbai has banned gathering of more than five people at public places from 9 pm to 6 am, Delhi has shut cinema halls, multiplexes and banquet halls. Punjab and Karnataka have also issued similar rules.Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn’s Plant Near Chennai To Stay Shut This Week Following Protests: Report
Chennai reported 194 new Covid-19 cases, accounting for nearly a third of the 619 cases reported across Tamil Nadu. Though 17 districts reported an increased in daily cases, Chennai recorded the sharpest spike of 22 cases more than its Monday tally of 172 infections.
Over the past week, the city recorded a steady increase in daily cases. The test positivity rate, which was around 0.6% in November, is now nearly 1% though Chennai has increased its daily tests to nearly 19,000 from around 12,000 a day.
Complete list of guidelines by Chennai police:
- The city police has urged people to refrain from celebrating in public places like beaches or private properties such as resorts and residential complexes, and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
- Celebrations that lead to crowding are not allowed. Hotels, restaurants can function till 11 PM on December 31 referring to government guidelines.
- From 9 PM on December 31, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches.
- Parking of vehicles near the beach has been prohibited.
- The police have also banned commercial events at resorts, clubs, auditoriums, and farmhouses were prohibited to celebrate the New Year and no music or dance events will be allowed at pubs.
- The restaurant owners were urged to ensure that the staff on duty were fully vaccinated against the virus.
- In places of worship, the authorities were advised to ensure that the devotees adhere to the standard operating procedure of the Tamil Nadu government.
- The authorities should also ensure that the devotees wear masks and that they follow physical distancing norms.
- The devotees should be allowed into the places of worship only after they were tested with infrared and thermal scanners.