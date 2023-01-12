Home

Pongal 2023: Special Festive Buses To Run From Chennai To Several Cities In Tamil Nadu From Today | Check Details

With Pongal just around the corner, the state transport department will ply special buses for the festival to mitigate the rush.

Pongal 2023: Pongal Festival in Tamil Nadu is celebrated as one of the key and auspicious events in the state. Wi this harvest festival just at the door, transport department in Tamil Nadu has mad certain elaborate arrangements to transport people across the state from Chennai. Special buses will ply from Chennai to many parts of Tamil Nadu from Thursday onwards.

The Tamil Nadu Transport department in a statement said that if the special buses will be full, the department is ready to operate more buses from Chennai to ply across the state.

Special Pongal Buses

Long-distance buses from Chennai would be operated from Koyambedu, Madhavaram, K.K. Nagar, Tambaram Mepz, and Anna Bus Stand.

With the Pongal festivities commencing from January 15 till January 18, the whole of Tamil Nadu is geared up to celebrate the festival. The government has already announced leave for government departments on these days and has already commenced supplying ‘dhotis’ and ‘veshtis’ along with Rs 1000, rice, sugar, and sugar cane in the Pongal kits for people below the poverty line.

Pongal is one of the most popular harvest festivals of South India, mainly of Tamil Nadu. Pongal falls in the mid-January every year and marks the auspicious beginning of Uttarayan – sun’s journey northwards. Pongal festival lasts for four days. This four days long festival of Tamil Nadu is celebrated for showing gratitude to nature. The literal meaning of Pongal is “spilling over” and it had been named so, because of the tradition of boiling rice in a pot until it starts overflowing. Other traditions of the celebration include drawing of Kolam, swinging & cooking of delicious Pongal.