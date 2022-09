Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Adyar, Mylapore and several other areas. The city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.Also Read - Punjab To Get BMW Manufacturing Unit

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Tambaram: IAF Velachery Main Road, Bharatha matha street, Porur street, Anjanayar Koil street, Tiruvalluvar street, Gandhi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: Enjambakkam: Enjambakam kuppam, VGP Layout, Harichandra street 1 st to 3 rd street, Nanjundarao salai, ECR Road.

Mylapore Area: Power supply will be hit in areas including Alwarpet Road No. 29 to 42, TTK Road, CIT Colony 2nd Main Road, CIT Colony 5th and 6th Cross Street.

Ponneri Region: Areas such as Durainallur, Kavarappettai, Kilimulampedu, Arani, Puduwayal, Ralapadi, Villar Colony, Mangalam will also face power outages.