Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai Power Cut Today: Check List Of Areas To Be Affected, Timings And Other Details

Chennai Power Cut Today: Check List Of Areas To Be Affected, Timings And Other Details

Chennai Powercut today: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, KK Nagar, Perambur, Red Hills, Tondiarpet and Arumbakkam.

Chennai Power Cut Today: The supply is likely to be restored before 2 PM if work is completed.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (January 25). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, KK Nagar, Perambur, Red Hills, Tondiarpet and Arumbakkam from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

List of Areas to Face Power Outage in Chennai Today

Arumbakkam: Koyambedu Market Srinivasa Nagar, B.H. Road, Tiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Chinmaya Nagar, Alwarthirunagar, Nerkunram area and all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Kadapperi R.P.Road, Anna Salai, Vinobaji Nagar, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, BBR Street, Annai Sathya Nagar Akaram Main Road, Mapedu Junction, Secretariat Colony, Annai Teresa Street, Kaspapuram Kovilambakkam Kavimani Nagar, M.G.R. Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Medavakkam Main Road, Boopathi Nagar, Dinakaran Street, Thiruvalluvar Street. Gandhi Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street, Rajiv Gandhi Street, Ganapati Nagar, Indira Nagar and all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Choolaimedu, Dasharadapuram, Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, Virukambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet: Ennore Kathivakkam, Kattukuppam, Nehru Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, V.O.C Nagar Ulganathapuram, Ennore Kuppam, Thalanguppam. E.T.B.S.Residence, Ernavur Manali Kamaraj

Salai, Padasalai, Chinnasekkadu, Rajasekar Nagar, Kumaran Street and all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Gandhi Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar 7th Block Area.

Red Hills: Cholavaram Kammavarpalayam, Kumaran Nagar, Parthasarathy Nagar, Panneervakkam, Vijayanallur.