Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Thursday (August 18). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Porur, Perambur, T Nagar, Perungudi from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: TNSCB PERUMBAKKAM Sowmiya nagar entire area, Moovendar street, Ambethkar street, Balaji nagar KADAPPERI Sangam raod, Annasalai, Pillaiyar koil street, Bazanai koil street, Vellappar street, Thirunermalai main road, Lakshmipuram area, Selliamman nagar, Thandamarriyamman nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: SRMC School street Rajeshwari nagar, Arcot road, Ponni nagar, Karambakkam main road and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: ICF Nagaiyah thottam, Anandha Vinayagar koil street, Palayakara street, Konnur high road, Chetty thottam.

T Nagar: SAIDAPET Thandandar nagar, Anna salai, Jothimanagar, Anna nagar street, Chetti street, Bazar Road, Alandur road, Subramaniya sami koil street, Subu pillai thottam, Pillaiyar koil street, Dharmaraja koil street and above all surrounding areas.