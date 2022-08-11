Chennai: Due to some maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today (August 11). The power cuts will be done from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan Starrer is a Superior Version Forrest Gump But…

The power supply is likely to be restored before 02.00 pm if the works are completed before time. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 170 Trains Today. Check List Here

In Peramabur ICF area- Seeyalam All Street, Narayana Maistry 1st and 2nd Street, Teachers Colony, Sarathy Nagar, Saraswathy Nagar, Villivakkam Road, Kalaimagal Nagar, Kadappa Road.

in the IT corridor Tharamani area-Kurinji Nagar 1, 13, 14 & 15 Streets, Sastha Flats, and Nagapillai Avenue. Also Read - Viral Video: Brave Woman Rescues Snake Trapped In Well, Sets It Free in The Forest | Watch