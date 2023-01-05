Chennai Power Cut Today: These Areas to Witness Power Outage Today, Check Full List

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai Power Cut Today: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in Anna Nagar Area, Perambur & IT Corridor today

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday (Janurary 5) in Anna Nagar, Perambur and IT corridor for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Several areas of the city will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

FULL LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWERCUT IN CHENNAI TODAY

ANNA NAGAR :

MMDA COLONY Kamala Nehru nagar, Sidco Ashok nagar ARUMBAKKAM Metha nagar, Railway colony, Collectrate colony CHOOLAIMEDU Sakthi nagar, Nelson Manikam road east KODAMBAKKAM Bajanai koil street ALAGIRI NAGAR Tamizhar veethi, Elangovadigal nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT CORRIDOR :

THORAIPAKKAM Mettukuppam, Pillaiyar koil street, Okkiyam pettai, Kannagi nagar, TNSCB Slum total area, Karapakkam, River view colony and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR :

GANDHI NAGAR Binny nagar main road, Venkateswara colony 1,2 street, Kattabomman 9 th street and Extension.