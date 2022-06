Chennai Power Cut Today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today (June 22) from 9 am to 2 pm for carrying out maintenance work in the city. However, Tangedco has said that the power supply will be restored in the city before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed before the mentioned time.Also Read - Chennai Power Cut: These Areas Will Face Power Disruption Today | Details Here

List of Areas to Face Power Cut Today in Chennai