Chennai Power Cut Today: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai — Tambaram, Guindy, Adyar, IT Corridor, Porur, KK Nagar, Ambattur, Madhavaram, Avadi, Vysarpadi today (July 6) from 9 am to 2 pm for carrying out maintenance work in the city. However, Tangedco has said that the power supply will be restored in the city before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed before the mentioned time.

Tambaram: PERUMBAKKAM Perumbakkam Main Road, Munusamy Nagar, Pushpa Nagar CBI Colony, Ranganathapuram MADAMBAKKAM Madambakkam Main Road, Thirumagal nagar, Thiruvalluvar street, Rajaji nagar RAJAKILPAKKAM Venugopal Swamy Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Maruthi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Adyar: TIDEL Thiruveethi amman koil street, Pillayarkoil street, Periyar street, Anna street BESANT NAGAR Gangai street, Tiger Varathachariyar street, Rukkumani road, Astalakshmi garden, Thirumurugan street SASTHIRI NAGAR 1 st to 4 th street Sivakamipuram, Gangai amman koil stret, LIC colony, Kamarajarnagar ADYAR 1 st Main Road, Sasthiri Nagar KOTTIVAKKAM New Beach road, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Rajbhavan, Alandur, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet, TG nagar, Dhasarathapuram, Nanganallur, MADIBAKKAM Sheela nagar, Kuberan nagar, Periyar nagar MOOVARASAMPET Iyyappa nagar, Ganesh nagar, Gandhi nagar, Ragahava nagar, Anna nagar PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Raja street, Amman nagar and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: THORAIPAKKAM Suburayan nagar, Pandiyan nagar, Balamurugan Garden TARAMANI Anna Nedunjsalai, Govindasamy Nagar, G.K.Moopanar street THIRUVANMIYUR Ramalinga nagar, VOC Street and above surrounding areas.

Porur: Ondi colony, Saravana nagar, Thriupathi nagar, Subulaxmi nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, K.K nagar East, West & South, Dasarathapuram and above surrounding areas.

Ambattur: PADI Appadurai stret, TMP nagar, Kamaraj street, Periyar street and above all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram: GNT Road, MA Po C veda street, Kanakachatram, Part of Thattankulam road and all surrounding areas.

Avadi: New Police Quarters (CTH Road), VGN Stafford.