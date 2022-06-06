Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today (June 6) from 9 am to 2 pm for carrying out maintenance work in the city. However, Tangedco has said that the power supply will be restored in the city before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed before the mentioned time. An official release stated that power supply will be disrupted in the Tambaram-Pallikaranai and Mylapore areas.Also Read - Irritated With Power Cuts, Karnataka Man Goes to Electricity Office Everyday to Grind Masala & Charge Phone

List of Areas to be Affected

As per an official release by TANGEDCO, the power supply will be suspended in the Tambaram-Pallikaranai area on the 200-feet Radial Road and Velachery Main Road. It will also be disrupted in IIT Colony and the surrounding areas. The power supply will be also be cut in Chanda Sahib Street in the Mylapore area, V M Street, Poorampraksam Road, Sivarajapuram, VR Pillai Street and nearby areas. Also Read - Coal India to Import For First Time in Years as Power Cuts Loom Large: Ministry Letter

Power Suspension in Chennai

Earlier in May, Chennai and its suburbs faced severe power disruption due to sudden heavy rains and gusty winds. The power supply was restored after a night-long disruption and the signaling issues were resolved. Also Read - Crazy Love: Bihar Electrician Wanted to Meet His Girlfriend In The Dark, So He Cut Off Entire Village's Power Supply!