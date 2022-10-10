Chennai power outage: Parts of Chennai will face power cuts on Tuesday as part of a routine procedure for safety and maintenance work. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in several areas of the city from 9 am to 2 pm on October 11. The electricity supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work gets completed.Also Read - Bengaluru Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas
LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE IN CHENNAI ON TUESDAY (OCTOBER 11)
- Ambattur: Power supply will be hit in areas including Thiruverkadu Mehta Hospital, PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Rajas Garden and Co-operative Nagar Iyappanthangal Krishna Nagar, Kaveri Nagar and Parasu Nath Nagar.
- Egmore: Kilpauk Police Quarters, Part of Poonnamallee High Road, Pulla reddy Puram, Boopathy Nagar, Thambusamy street, Kilpauk Medical College and Nehru Park
- Puzhal: Punitha Anthoniar Koil Street, Vandimedu, Bajanai Koil Street, Kavangarai, Redhills GNT road, , Annai Indira Gandhi Salai, Balaganesh Nagar, Puzhal Metro water, Puzhal Prison I, II, III.
- Tambaram: The power supply will be suspended in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chitlapakkam, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chokkanathan Street, SBI colony and Sudha Avenue.
- Avadi: Senthil Nagar, Raventhara Nagar, Srinagar colony, Mullai Kurunji Street and Cholan Nagar will face power outages on Tuesday.
Important note: Residents in Chennai should charge their mobile phones, laptops and other electrical appliances before the power shutdown.