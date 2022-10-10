Chennai power outage: Parts of Chennai will face power cuts on Tuesday as part of a routine procedure for safety and maintenance work. The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended in several areas of the city from 9 am to 2 pm on October 11. The electricity supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work gets completed.Also Read - Bengaluru Power Cut Today: These Parts of City to Face Power Outage; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE IN CHENNAI ON TUESDAY (OCTOBER 11)

Ambattur: Power supply will be hit in areas including Thiruverkadu Mehta Hospital, PH Road, Balaji Nagar, Rajas Garden and Co-operative Nagar Iyappanthangal Krishna Nagar, Kaveri Nagar and Parasu Nath Nagar.

Egmore: Kilpauk Police Quarters, Part of Poonnamallee High Road, Pulla reddy Puram, Boopathy Nagar, Thambusamy street, Kilpauk Medical College and Nehru Park

Puzhal: Punitha Anthoniar Koil Street, Vandimedu, Bajanai Koil Street, Kavangarai, Redhills GNT road, , Annai Indira Gandhi Salai, Balaganesh Nagar, Puzhal Metro water, Puzhal Prison I, II, III.

Tambaram: The power supply will be suspended in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chitlapakkam, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chokkanathan Street, SBI colony and Sudha Avenue.

The power supply will be suspended in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chitlapakkam, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chokkanathan Street, SBI colony and Sudha Avenue. Avadi: Senthil Nagar, Raventhara Nagar, Srinagar colony, Mullai Kurunji Street and Cholan Nagar will face power outages on Tuesday.

Important note: Residents in Chennai should charge their mobile phones, laptops and other electrical appliances before the power shutdown.