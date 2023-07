Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Power Cuts In Several Areas On July 20, Check Details Inside

Chennai: Power Cuts In Several Areas On July 20, Check Details Inside

Local authorities have issued advisories, urging Chennai residents to plan accordingly keeping in mind the scheduled power cuts in their respective areas.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Chennai, TN: Parts of Chennai will be drenched in darkness due to scheduled power cuts on July 20, Thursday. Officials have informed that power supply will remain shut in several areas of the Tamil Nadu capital tomorrow owing to maintenance and repair works being carried out by concerned authorities in these parts.

Trending Now

The power cuts will affect key hubs including Tambaram, KK Nagar, Avadi, Ambattur, Guindy, Porur, IT Corridor, Adyar, Vysarpadi, and Ponneri. According to officials, supply in the affected areas is likely to be disrupted from 9 AM in the morning to 2 PM in the afternoon, adding that power will be resumed after 2 PM subject to the maintenance and repair works being completed.

You may like to read

Below is the complete list of areas which are scheduled to face power cuts on July 20, Thursday:

Tambaram

Pallikaranai

Earikkarai

Periyar Nagar

Manimegalai Street

Krishna Nagar

Chitlapakkam

Velachery Main Road

Dhanalakshmi Nagar

Ganapathy Colony

Rajakilpakkam

Camp Road

Madha Koil Street

IOB Colony TNSCB Venba Avenue

TNHB Colony

MGR Street

Pammal Venkateswara Nagar

Andal Nagar

ECTV Nagar

Prem Nagar

Gerugambakkam

Pallavaram Bharathi Nagar Main Road

Thulukanathamman Koil Street

IAF Sudhanantha Bharathi Street

Sarma Street

Murugesan Street

Madambakkam

Vengaivassal Main Road

Vishalakshi Nagar

KK Salai

MEPZ Suburaya Nagar

Tiruneermalai Road

Mahalakshmi School and surrounding areas

KK Nagar

All areas fed from PT Rajan Salai, Arumbakkam SAF Games Village and Ramaswamy Salaisubstations.

Avadi

Puzhal Metro Water

Central Prison I to III

Jail Quarters

Punitha Anthoniyar Koil Street

Red Hills Market

Redhills GNT Road

Kamaraj Nagar

MA Nagar

Indira Gandhi Salai and all surrounding areas of the above mentioned places.

Ambattur

Chinna Colony

PKM Road

Prince Apartment Tiruverkadu

VGN Apartment

Sivan Koil

Road, Sakthivel Naga

Koladi Road

TI Cycle Ramapuram

Bazzar

MTH Road

Annai Sathya Nagar

VGN Shanthi Nagar

Guindy

Labour Colony 1st to 4th streets

Raj Bhavan

Velachery Main Road

Bharathiyar Nagar

Narasingapuram

Nanganallur MGR Road

College Road

Gandhi Salai

Church Street

Adambakkam Telephone Colony

Secretariat Colony

Ganesh Nagar Ramapuram

Nehru Nagar

Kamarajar Salai

Rajiv Gandhi Nagar

Porur

BT Nagar Main Road

Cholan Nagar

Sabapathi Nagar

Mangadu

Kundrathur Main Road

Velleswarar Koil Street

MGR Nagar

Addison Nagar

Balaji Avenue

Kovoor Puthavedu

Moondram

Kattalai Main Road

Four Road junction

IT Corridor

ETL Panchayat office

Tiruvalluvar Nagar

Taramani

KPK Nagar

Nehru Nagar

Siruseri

OMR

Thalambur Road

Adyar

1st Avenue SSN 1st to 9th lanes

SSN Kottivakkam New Colony

Raja Garden

Srinivasapuram Besant Nagar RBI Quarters

Kakkan Colony

Tiger Varthachariyar Road

Customs Colony Indira Nagar CPW Quarters

LB Road

Anand Flats Tiruvanmiyur Gandhi Street

Valluvar Street

Vysarpadi

CMBTT VS Mani Nagar

India Gate

Kandan Nagar

Ranga Garden

Ponneri

Madarpakkam

Kannambakkam

Eguvarpalayam

Senthilpakkam

Ramachandrapuram

Local authorities have issued advisories, urging residents to plan accordingly keeping in mind the scheduled power cuts in their respective areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES