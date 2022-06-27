Chennai Pride Parade 2022: Chennai sky was gleaming with hues of Pride on June 27 with flutters of rainbow coloured streamers flooded the streets in celebration of love, identity, pride at the Chennai Rainbow Pride Parade 2022. It was organised by the Tamil Nadu Rainbow Coalition at Chintadripet.Also Read - Pride Month 2022: 7 Must-Visit Destinations in India to Celebrate LGBTQ

In the past two years, the Pride Parade was a no-show due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year with eased restrictions, people were elated to take out the colourful parade on to the streets. Lots of videos and images surfaced on the internet where people can be seen dancing to the soulful desi tunes of dhols, grooving to traditional music and bollywood songs etc.

WATCH

#WATCH | People danced to traditional beats as they participated in the Chennai Pride Parade, Tamil Nadu which was celebrated after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic (26.06) pic.twitter.com/H8QZcb4G9T — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

LGBTQIA + folk, allies, and other volunteers marched with their faces adorned with flamboyant makeup, wore colourful and vibrant outfits. In celebration of love and expression of forms of love, lot of people were also seen carrying different and witty signages in support of the community.

People from different walk of life joined in the Parade.

In one of the pictures, netizens are dropping hearts as people clicked selfies with a cute dog who was wearing a colourful flared collar – it was pawing in its support! A lot of people shared their memories from the day over the internet.

Chennai rainbow pride parade took place egmore to raise awareness about Lgbtqia+ rights more than thousands of lgbtq supporters from various states participated in the parade#LGBTQ #Chennai #lgbtqpride pic.twitter.com/JGSmqoirqj — Yuvaraj (@YuvarajReports) June 26, 2022

Making a Thread of some pictures I took at the Chennai Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/hSENa2bRa6 — shantanu krishnan (@shantanu7878) June 26, 2022

I am happy to extend my unconditional support and solidarity to people from the #LQBTQ community. Participated today in the pride parade in Chennai. This filled my heart with immense respect and love for the trans persons community.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/MBFkspvw8l — தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) June 26, 2022

Strides of Pride were also taken in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha as well. Over the past years, there have been lots of developments the community has witnessed. June is also accorded as the pride month wherein people proudly support and celebrate love, identity, all forms of gender and sexuality. The colours of rainbow spread across the city was a safe and colourful vibe in itself.