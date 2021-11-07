Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and the two neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram indicating heavy rainfall. A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. Notably, the unrelenting rain has brought life to a standstill in Tamil Nadu. Waterlogging was reported in several parts as heavy rains have been lashing Chennai and its suburban areas since yesterday. The IMD has predicted more rains in the coming days in the city including Korattur, Perambur, Porur, Poonamalle, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi. Following the weather department’s predictions, authorities have sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as two city reservoirs—Chembarambakkam and Puzhal are set to be opened. Notably, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city would be opened to let out surplus rainwater, officials said.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Over Parts of Maharashtra For 2 Days, Yellow Alert Issued in THESE 10 Districts

Here are the LIVE updates:-

14:48 PM: Extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in Chennai city today due to cyclonic circulation. Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th November due to northeast monsoon, said RK Jenamani, IMD-Delhi

14:11 PM: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visits and inspects rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi.

13:00 PM: Heavy rain is expected to lash Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvanamalai, and Tiruchy.



12:30 PM: Severe waterlogging in MMDA colony following heavy rainfall in Chennai. IMD predicts ‘moderate’ rain in the city till 11th November

11:48 AM: In the wake of heavy rains, Tiruvallur Collector said that 500 Cusecs from the Puzhal Reservoir will be released at 11 am today. “It’s being advised that people in low lying habitations on the banks of the surplus canal may be on alert,” the collector tweeted.

11:35 AM: Traffic movement affected on Guindy-Koyambedu road due to waterlogging as a result of heavy rainfall in Chennai.

11:00 AM: Heaviest Rainfall Since 2015

Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John has claimed that the city recorded its heaviest rainfall today since 2015. “Heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north & central Chennai areas Nungambakkam — Today- 207 mm till 7.30 am (1 hour left) 2020- 162 mm on 25.11.2020 2019- no 150 events 2018- no 150 2017- 183 mm on 03.11.2017 2016- no 150 events 2015- 294 mm on 02.12.2015”, he tweeted.

10:30 AM: Sounding a preliminary flood alert, the state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.