Chennai Rain: Several Flights CANCELLED at Meenambakkam (MAA) Airport Due to Cyclone Mandous | FULL LIST

Cyclone Mandous, Chennai Rains: Several flights scheduled to arrive at Chennai's Meenambakkam (MAA) airport on Friday were cancelled as cyclone Mandous edged closer to land, bringing strong winds.

Chennai Rain: Several flights scheduled to arrive at Chennai’s Meenambakkam (MAA) airport on Friday were cancelled as cyclone Mandous edged closer to land, bringing strong winds. A total of 13 flights arriving from and departing to various locations were cancelled.

“Kindly take note of the Flight cancellations at Chennai Intl Airport on 09.12.2022 due to adverse weather conditions forecasted. Passengers are requested to check with concerned airline(s) for further updates. #Chennai #MandousCyclone #Mandous@AAI_Official@pibchennai,” tweeted the Chennai (MAA) Airport.

CHENNAI RAINS: ARRIVAL FLIGHT CANCELLATION LIST

Meanwhile, in the wake of the cyclonic storm, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked people not to venture near the beaches of Chennai and has closed all the corporation parks citing heavy rainfall due to cyclone Mandous. Issuing a statement, GCC announced that parks and playgrounds across Chennai will be closed till the next announcement.

Besides, the Greater Chennai Corporation has already put in place rescue workers, including the NDRF teams to handle any emergency situation arising out of the cyclonic storm that is likely to touch the land by Friday night.

Tangedco has also put in place a team of engineers, supervisors, and other field staff to prevent any untoward incidents related to the breaking of power lines during heavy rain and storm. The revenue authorities have already readied tree cutters and cable workers to remove the trees in case they get uprooted during the storm and rain.