Chennai: Vehicular traffic, bus and train services were hit big time on Sunday following the heavy rains that led to inundation in Chennai and surrounding areas. There was a visible dip in state-run bus services, only fewer buses were operated in suburbs and train services were also affected. Police said the traffic movement was slow in view of waterlogging and advised the people to be cautious. Several people said they found it difficult to get cabs or autorickshaws, while some said drivers working for cab aggregators declined acceptance for travel.Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Downpour in THESE States Till 11 November

According to an official release, as many as 36 districts received heavy rainfall, of which the state capital recorded the highest amount of 134.29 mm, while Ariyalur saw the least with 0.20 mm in the last 24 hours. Motorcycles, scooters and autorickshaws could be spotted stranded in many locations. Civic and Public Works Department personnel worked to pump water out in inundated areas and also placed sandbags in locations including the Anna Nagar Peripheral Hospital campus. Also Read - Chennai Rains: GCC Opens Relief Centres in Different Zones, Helpline Numbers Issued | Details Here

However, there was no major disruption in flight services barring some delay in respect of a couple of flights, airport sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Even passengers who arrived late due to showers were allowed to board, they added. Rain water -on runways- was pumped out by workers using heavy equipment and authorities are overseeing work aimed at ensuring normal services, sources added. Metrorail services were also not affected, an official said here. Also Read - Video: Father, Son Dead on Spot as Firecracker-laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames in Puducherry

Train traffic affected

Railway sources said the Basin Bridge yard here was flooded which led to disruption in routing trains, in and out of the Chennai Central Railway Station and a long distance train from Tiruvananthapuram had to be halted at Tirunindravur in the northern suburb. Suburban train services in the Tambaram-Beach line was affected for sometime as railway tracks were covered by sheets of water. Rainwater is being pumped out in affected areas, railway sources said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin directs officials to expedite rescue and relief work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work in the wake of heavy rainfall in Chennai and several parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Taking stock of the situation, Stalin monitored relief operations in places inundated during the rain, reminiscing the 2015 deluge. He visited Kolathur, Perambur, Purasaiwalkam, Kosappet, Otteri and distributed food and relief materials to affected people accommodated in a school nearby.

Directing authorities to ‘swiftly’ engage in relief work, Stalin asked the officials of local administration, revenue and public welfare departments to take steps to ensure that there was no water logging and evacuate people living in low lying areas. Instructions were also given to adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly in relief camps.

Schools closed in 4 districts for 2 days

Following the incessant rainfall, the government declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.

(With inputs from agencies)