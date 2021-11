Chennai Rains Latest News Today: Heavy to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Chennai on Thursday since the previous night due to the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and the IMD said it is expected to cross northern Tamil Nadu and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the evening. Due to incessant rains, several homes and areas in the city have been inundated, while the power supply has been cut off in many localities. ON the other hand, the IMD said that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is currently about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Areas like T.Nagar, Mylapore, Velacherry, Adyar, Ekkattuthangal and others have been waterlogged. Check latest updates in key points related to Chennai rains.Also Read - Tomatoes at Rs 125 Per kg: Vegetable Prices Make Big Hole In Aam Aadmi's Pocket as Heavy Rains Affect Supply in Chennai