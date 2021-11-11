Chennai Rains Latest News Today: Heavy to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Chennai on Thursday since the previous night due to the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and the IMD said it is expected to cross northern Tamil Nadu and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the evening. Due to incessant rains, several homes and areas in the city have been inundated, while the power supply has been cut off in many localities. ON the other hand, the IMD said that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is currently about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry. Areas like T.Nagar, Mylapore, Velacherry, Adyar, Ekkattuthangal and others have been waterlogged. Check latest updates in key points related to Chennai rains.Also Read - Tomatoes at Rs 125 Per kg: Vegetable Prices Make Big Hole In Aam Aadmi's Pocket as Heavy Rains Affect Supply in Chennai

The arrivals of flights at the Chennai Airport have been put on hold till 6 PM due to heavy rains and winds though departures will continue as per schedule, the airport authorities tweeted on Thursday. “Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind,” the Chennai Airport tweeted. So far, 14 people have been killed due to the inclement weather and the IMD said that the rainfall is expected to be scattered, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy in specific regions and light to moderate in most other places. The NDRF issued a statement, saying it has deployed 11 teams in Tamil Nadu and 2 teams in Puducherry. “5 more teams on standby. All teams are self-contained with equipment to deal with all types of disasters. Advice to people is that if your house isn’t flooded then stay indoors,” Rekha Nambiyar, senior Commandant, NDRF, said. As part of the preventive measures, the Suburban Train Services have been disrupted between Chennai and Tiruvallur due to heavy water-logging in Avadi and Ambattur stations. Barring a few, most of the services cancelled in this section as well. Heavy downpour for the past few days in Tamil Nadu have inundated around 55,000 hectares of land, of which, crops in 3,500 hectares have been destroyed. With the huge volume of crops destroyed by heavy rains, the vegetable supply to neighbouring states like Kerala has also been jeopardised. Sources from Tamil Nadu farmers association told IANS: “There is a dip in supply of vegetables to Kerala and according to a rough estimate the supply has been affected by more than 60 per cent. How these losses can be recovered is a million-dollar question.” In the meantime, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that his government would support and take care of all the people who have been impacted by the torrential rain. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi spoke to Chief Minister Stalin and took stock of the rescue and relief operations undertaken by the state government in Chennai and other parts of the state.