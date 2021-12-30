Chennai Rains Latest News: Normal life came to standstill after heavy rains continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, inundating roads and subways. Giving details about the developments, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Thursday night said a red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, & Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. He added that 3 people have died due to electrocution earlier in the day.Also Read - New Year Celebrations To Remain Muted In Metro Cities Amid Omicron Surge. Check List Of Curbs Here

As per updates, up to 17 cm of rains flooded Chennai as a cyclonic storm along the coasts triggered heavy rainfall. Waterlogging in Chennai and other areas led to traffic congestion, causing hardship for commuters who were unprepared for rainfall.

A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, & Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today: State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/Xj7IEFQt5U — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021



Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road Chennai metro says it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely pic.twitter.com/1AJCWQ8lSy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

According to updates from India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 CM (Madhavaram) to 10 CM (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 AM and 6.15 PM today.

The IMD said that isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter.

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) monsoon and according to the weather office, presence of ‘convective cells,’ led to rainfall.