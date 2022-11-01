Chennai Rains Latest Update: At least 3 people died and several areas waterlogged as heavy rains continued in Chennai on Tuesday. As per updates from the IMD, the city has recorded 8.4 cm rainfall for third time in 72 years. The IMD also said heavy rains are likely to continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next five days due to the presence of a low atmospheric circulation in the Southwest Bay of Bengal along the North Sri Lankan coast and the onset of northeast monsoon rains.Also Read - Chennai, Adjoining Districts To Receive Heavy Rain Till Wednesday: IMD

Apart from Chennai, several other areas of Tamil Nadu have also been witnessing heavy rains followed by thunderstorms. Also Read - Patna To Deoghar Direct Flight Gets DGCA Slot, Now 2 For Ranchi, Direct Flight For Surat

IMD predicts more rains

In the meantime, the regional met department predicted heavy rain in Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalapattu till Wednesday. Also Read - Chennai Man Bought Rooster For Sacrifice, Dies While Chasing The Bird

Taking precautionary measures, schools in Chennai and adjoining districts have been declared shut on Tuesday.

Three dead due to rains

As per the reports, three people died in rain-related incidents in Chennai. While two men were electrocuted in stagnated water on Monday, a woman died on Tuesday after a portion of a house fell on her.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicted moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Yellow Alert Issued For Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur

The IMD on Monday night issued yellow alert for Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, where heavy to very heavy rain are predicted for the next two days.

The districts where schools were ordered to close are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called an urgent meeting of top officials of the state at the secretariat. Sources in the government told IANS that the state is gearing up for any eventuality.

The State Disaster Response Force team has been kept in reserve while the police and fire department are also on standby.