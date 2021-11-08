Chennai Rains LIVE: Chennai is reeling under heavy rains with water entering houses in low-lying areas and several people are shifted to rehabilitation camps. Meanwhile, four companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. A public holiday has been declared in Tamil Nadu following the downpour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called CM Stalin and promised all help for the people of the state. “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru@mkstalin, and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety”, tweeted PM Modi. Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said that the all-time record of highest rain here was 45 CM in 1976. Following that in 1985, Chennai had recorded 25 CM and 33 CM rainfall on two different dates. Subsequently, in 2015, the city experienced 25 CM rainfall and now the city has recorded close to that level, he told reporters. Such showers over the past were recorded in November during the Northeast monsoon. “We have received 43 per cent more showers,” Balachandran added.Also Read - Chennai Rains: All Govt Offices to be Closed Tomorrow, Work From Home For Private Firm Employees

Chennai Rains | Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:49 AM: The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, among others.

08:43 AM: As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Coimbatore likely experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.



08:36 AM: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from 9-11th Nov due to northeast monsoon, as per IMD.

#WATCH | Dark clouds cover the sky in Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu this morning. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Coimbatore likely experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today. pic.twitter.com/LodTADOGzx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

08:15 AM: The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Fishermen were warned not to venture out into the seas.

08:10 AM: Fire and rescue teams and NDRF teams are deployed for any eventuality. Three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner yesterday.

08:00 AM: CM Stalin has announced a 2-day public holiday as heavy rains wreak havoc in the state.

07:50 AM: A huge quantity of flowers went to waste at Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai yesterday due to poor demand and continuous rain ‘Sale or no sale, we’ve to pay the electricity bill, rent & to labourers. Losses are rising,” a functionary of a flower sellers body said.

07:45 AM: After 2015, this is the first time Chennai has witnessed such heavy rains inundating the city and water entering homes.