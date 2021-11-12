Chennai: A 25-year-old unconscious man, who was rescued and carried on shoulder by a policewoman to a Chennai hospital, died on Friday. The female cop Rajeshwari was seen rescuing the man, Udhaya Kumar, who was lying unconscious at a cemetery in the TP Chatram area of Chennai during heavy downpour.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains Big Update! IMD Says Heavy Downpour Likely To Decrease From This Date

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, praise and appreciation started pouring in from all quarters for the selfless act of the police inspector. Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal showered praise on her for her "excellent work". Furthermore, she was earlier in the day felicitated by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

As per reports, the 25-year-old man was found unconscious at a cemetery as heavy rains battered several regions of Tamil Nadu, leading to flooding in many areas of Chennai. A tree had fallen on him during intense showers that lashed the city.

Meet Inspector Rajeshwari This female cop from Chennai carries an unconscious man on her shoulders This man was found unconscious in a waterlogged cemetery pic.twitter.com/wjybocN9zI — Uday Kumar (@UdayKr_Bhumihar) November 11, 2021

Inspector Rajeshwari, who was posted at the TP Chatram police station, lifted Kumar up on her shoulders and took him to an autorickshaw, so that he could be shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, he died at the hospital on Friday morning.

Intense showers lashed Chennai and other northern regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday while the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed coast by evening. In the incident, over 14 people were killed and standing crops were submerged.

Power cut was effected in several regions considering safety. The rains also caused damage to roads and causeways. The flooding witnessed here for the past four days threw normal life out of gear as closed, inundated subways and traffic diversions gave people a harrowing time.

Besides Chennai and its suburbs which fall under the districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, other regions of the state including the northern belt too received heavy rainfall.