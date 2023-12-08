Home

Tamil Nadu

Schools, Colleges Shut in Chennai Today Due to Flood, IMD Predicts More Rains | What We Know So Far

Schools, Colleges Shut in Chennai Today Due to Flood, IMD Predicts More Rains | What We Know So Far

Chennai Flood: Even as weather condition has improved, several regions remained inundated in Chennai due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung. At least 20 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city.

A view of a flooded area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Chennai Floods: As part of the preventive measures, schools and colleges in Chennai district will remain closed on Friday (December 8) due to relief work in areas that are adversely affected by the rain, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

Trending Now

Even as weather condition has improved, several regions remained inundated in Chennai due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung. At least 20 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city.

You may like to read

Schools, Colleges Shut Today

The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung.

Schools and colleges in six taluks — Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram — will remain closed on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the Kundrathur and Sriperumbudur blocks of Kancheepuram were also remain closed. However, schools and colleges in Walajabad and Utiramerur will function as usual.

The development comes after the cyclonic storm made landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and subsequently weakened into a deep depression.

IMD Predicts More Rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted a fresh spell of rainfall for Chennai and said isolated heavy falls are likely over south Peninsular India on December 8 and 9.

“Light to moderate rainfall at some places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep during the next 3 days,” the weather agency said.

As per the weather office in Chennai, the rainfall is likely Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Chennai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts,” it added.

Relief Work Continues in Chennai

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work.

“Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration. A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai,” Meena said.

“A huge improvement has been found from today morning. Till tomorrow evening 100 per cent power supply will be given,” he added.

The chief secretary informed that there were 1,442 trees that fell in Chennai, out of which 243 trees are still left to be cleared and it will be done tonight. He further said that state government is trying to pump out the logged water from the low lying areas.

After making the aerial survey, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Together we are putting up an effective response to the situation here and hopefully, we will improve it further…”

Rajnath Singh said that the first installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Force has already been released and the Prime Minister has been directed to release the second installment in advance.

“The first installment of the central share of the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore had been released earlier. Since the problem of urban floods has been repeatedly witnessed in Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a centre funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities…,” Singh said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.