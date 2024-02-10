Home

Tamil Nadu

Bomb Threat Mail To 13 Chennai Schools; Case Forwarded To CCB, Police Plans To Seek Interpol’s Help

Bomb Threat Mail To 13 Chennai Schools; Case Forwarded To CCB, Police Plans To Seek Interpol’s Help

There was a bomb threat mail to thirteen schools in Chennai which turned out to be a hoax. The investigation for the same is going on and the Chennai Police is now seeking help from Interpol.

Representative Image

New Delhi: On Thursday, 13 schools in Chennai received a bomb threat email; immediately after the bomb threat, police personnel reached the spots with a bomb disposal team and students were evacuated. Anti-sabotage checks were conducted but eventually, the threat mail turned to be a hoax call. In a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Chennai Police said, “Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails. Public are requested not to panic.” Investigation to find out about the hoax call is underway and now, the Chennai Police has transferred the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and they are now seeking Interpol’s help…

Trending Now

Chennai Schools Bomb Threat Investigation Update

As mentioned earlier, the investigation for the Chennai Schools Bomb Threat is underway and it still remains unsolved; the police is yet to find out who was behind this hoax call, the pranksters who called to inform about a bomb threat at 13 schools in Chennai. The Cyber Crime Police has now forwarded the case to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

You may like to read

The Chennai Public school in DAV Gopalapuram and St Mary’s School, Parrys are among the schools that received bomb threat. Apart from this, the bomb threat email was sent to some schools in Greater Chennai limits on Thursday.

Special Teams Formed, Police To Seek Help From Switzerland’s Interpol

Switzerland’s Interpol has come into the conversation because the threat mails were sent from servers in Switzerland; three special teams have been formed to trace down the suspects and find out the culprits. The police is also planning to seek Interpol’s help so that they can find the location of the suspect and also the internet protocol address.

A police officer was quoted as saying in a TOI Report, “The codes were used to trace the IP address of the location from where emails emanated. The emails seem to have been sent from a country in the European Union. However, cyber experts are still investigating if the IP address was masked to cover the original location.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.