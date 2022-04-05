Chennai: A 19-year-old teenager rammed his car into the gates of a hotel in Chennai for being denied to drink alcohol in the hotel bar due to his age. The incident took place on April 3, Sunday. According to a report in India Today, the teenager was furious and apparently stormed out of the hotel while yelling at the staff for being denied alcoholic drinks. He then got into the car and rammed into the hotel’s gate.Also Read - World Bank Report: Impacts of the War in Ukraine Will Slow Economies in Asia | Key Takeaways

However, the vehicle's front got mangled and the vehicle's wheels got stuck in the broken gate making it difficult to move. The impact of the crash also injured the 19-year-old, leaving him unconscious inside the car.

Soon after the police reached the spot, and the perpetrator was taken to a hospital. Police were also baffled, since the car's windshield had a sticker with the word 'Police' on it.

Meanwhile, the Parangimalai Police have filed a case and the matter is under investigation.