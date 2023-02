Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai to Face Power Cut in Some Parts on Feb 28; CHECK Full List of Affected Areas Here

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

An Indian shopkeeper watches by candle-light during a power outage due to a fire which broke out at Kinari Bazar, a busy market in Chandni Chowk, the old quarters of New Delhi on August 25, 2014. Fire broke out in Kinari Bazaar in the narrow bylanes of Chandni Chowk with more than 25 fire tenders dispatched to put out the blaze. AFP PHOTO/ Chandan KHANNA (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS TO FACE POWER CUT

Tambaram:

RAJAKILPAKKAM Samraj Nagar 1st to 8th Street, Valachery main road, Gurusamy Nagar, Ambethkar Street MUDICHUR Mullai nagar, Muthumurugan nagar, Mahalakshmi nagar, Shakthi nagar PAMMAL Venkatraman street, Thiruvalluvar street, MGR nagar, Annibesant street, Annasalai cross street CHITLAPAKKAM Avvai street, Kamarajar street, 100 feet road, Thiruvalluvar nagar PALLAVARAM Bajanai koil street, Rajaji nagar, Dharga road, kamaraj nagar, Renuka nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet:

T.H ROAD G.A Road one part, Bala Arunachalam street, kappal polu street one part NAPALAYAM Manali new Town, vichoor, Sidco Estate, Ezhil nagar, Vellivoyal, Kondakarai, MRF nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur:

THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Pazhathandalam Village, Anna Nagar, Poonthandalam, 11th, 12th & 13th Street/Thirumudivakkam Sidco KOVOOR Entire Kumaran Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, Melma Nagar, Irandam Kattalai KAVANUR Nadaipathai, Kannappan Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Mogalingam Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy:

IPC Colony, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam, Poothappedu, Nesapakkam, Jaibalaji Nagar & Khan Nagar, MGR Nagar area, Dhanakotti Raja Street, Munusamy Street, RAJBHAVAN, Vandikaran Street one part, Nehru Nagar Part, ST THOMAS MOUNT Mahalakshmi Nagar 10th street, Vanuvampet NANGANALLUR P.V nagar MADIPAKKAM LIC nagar entire area MOOVARASANPET Hindu colony PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Chinnamani nagar and above all surrounding areas.

