Tamil Nadu

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas on Feb 24. Check Complete List Here

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas on Feb 24. Check Complete List Here

Chennai Power Cut Feb 24:

A shopkeeper watches by candle-light during a power outage. (AFP file photo)

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Friday (February 24). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE ON FEB 24

GUINDY AREA :

Rajbhavan, St.Thomas Mount, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Vanuvampet, TG Nagar, Adambakkam, Alandur, Nanganallur, Puzhuthivakkam and above all surrounding areas.

PORUR AREA :

THIRUMAZASI Annaikattucheri, Vayalanallur, Chitukadu POONAMALLEE MANGADU Periyar Nagar, Pavaithra Nagar, Sippoy Nagar, Murugapillai Nagar, JJ Nagar, Part of Avadi main Road, Leelavathy Nagar, THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Thiruneermalai Main Road, Police Quarters, Sharma Nagar, Mangalapuri Nagar, Thirumudivakkam Sidco, Towerline Road, Kalaignar Street, Nallur Village, MGR Nagar SRMC Thelliyar Agaram, Part of Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar KAVANUR Sekkizhar Nagar, Duraisami Salai, Devi Karumariamman Nagar KOVOOR Part of Kundrathur, Ambal Nagar, Sathya Nagar IYYAPPANTHANGAL Mount Poonamallee Road, Swamynathan Nagar, Kannigaapuram, DRR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

AMBATTUR AREA :

ANNAI NAGAR TVS Nagar, Palla Street, Parthasarathy Street.

K.K. NAGAR AREA :

Entire Ashok Nagar, Entire MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Nakkeeran Street, Jhafferkhanpet, Nesapakkam, Part of Vadapalani and above all surrounding areas.

