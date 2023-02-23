Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas on Feb 24. Check Complete List Here
Chennai Power Cut Feb 24: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.
Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Friday (February 24). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.
Also Read:
- IGNOU TEE June 2023: University Releases Revised Tentative Datesheet at ignou.ac.in | Check Steps To Download
- ICICI Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Bulk Fixed Deposits. Get Up To 7.15% Interest Now | DETAILS HERE
- LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Australia Opt to Bat, Harmanpreet Fit to Lead
LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE ON FEB 24
GUINDY AREA :
Rajbhavan, St.Thomas Mount, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Vanuvampet, TG Nagar, Adambakkam, Alandur, Nanganallur, Puzhuthivakkam and above all surrounding areas.
You may like to read
PORUR AREA :
THIRUMAZASI Annaikattucheri, Vayalanallur, Chitukadu POONAMALLEE MANGADU Periyar Nagar, Pavaithra Nagar, Sippoy Nagar, Murugapillai Nagar, JJ Nagar, Part of Avadi main Road, Leelavathy Nagar, THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Thiruneermalai Main Road, Police Quarters, Sharma Nagar, Mangalapuri Nagar, Thirumudivakkam Sidco, Towerline Road, Kalaignar Street, Nallur Village, MGR Nagar SRMC Thelliyar Agaram, Part of Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Muthamizh Nagar KAVANUR Sekkizhar Nagar, Duraisami Salai, Devi Karumariamman Nagar KOVOOR Part of Kundrathur, Ambal Nagar, Sathya Nagar IYYAPPANTHANGAL Mount Poonamallee Road, Swamynathan Nagar, Kannigaapuram, DRR Nagar and above all surrounding areas.
AMBATTUR AREA :
ANNAI NAGAR TVS Nagar, Palla Street, Parthasarathy Street.
K.K. NAGAR AREA :
Entire Ashok Nagar, Entire MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Nakkeeran Street, Jhafferkhanpet, Nesapakkam, Part of Vadapalani and above all surrounding areas.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.