Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Tuesday (September 27). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Thirumazhisai Substation: Thirumazhisai, Gundamedu, CITCO Industrial Estate, Irulapalayam, Prayambattu, Vellavedu, Melmanampedu, Wayalanalluar, Amangkatchuchery, Sittukkadu, Nochimedu, Samathuvapuram, Neduncherry, Narasinghapuram, Mettuthangal

Avadi and its surrounding areas: Senggunram, Madhavaram Highway North, Karikal Cholan Road, CRP Nagar, Annai Nagar and all the areas around

Thiruvekadun Area: Mehta Hospital, Mathiravedu, Kaveri Nagar, Co Operative Nagar and all the areas around the above-mentioned places

Porur and its surrounding area: Thirumazhisai, Annaikatucherry, Amuthurmedu, Vayalar Nallur, Chittukkadu and all the areas around the above