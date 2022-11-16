Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (November 16). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Thiruvellavoyal :

Thiruvellavoyal, Kattur, Kalpakkam, Voyalur, Merattur, Neithvoyal, Kaniyambakkam, Vellambakam, Kadapakam, Chenghazhaneermedu, Oornambedu, Rmanathapuram.

Guindy :

MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Karthikeyapuram 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 11 & 12th Street, Deivanai Nagar.

IT Corridor :

TARAMANI OMR Srinivasa Nagar.

Perambur :

GANDHI NAGAR AP Arasu Street, Anna Salai, Erukkancherry Part.