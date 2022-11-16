Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Published: November 16, 2022 7:33 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Avadi, Thiruverkadu. 
Power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today from 9am to 2pm.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (November 16). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

Also Read:

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Thiruvellavoyal :
Thiruvellavoyal, Kattur, Kalpakkam, Voyalur, Merattur, Neithvoyal, Kaniyambakkam, Vellambakam, Kadapakam, Chenghazhaneermedu, Oornambedu, Rmanathapuram.


Guindy :
MOOVARASAMPET MADIPAKKAM Karthikeyapuram 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 11 & 12th Street, Deivanai Nagar.

IT Corridor :
TARAMANI OMR Srinivasa Nagar.

Perambur :
GANDHI NAGAR AP Arasu Street, Anna Salai, Erukkancherry Part.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 16, 2022 7:33 AM IST