Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

Chennai To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

Chennai Power Cut Today: The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today.

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Wednesday (February 15). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Pallavaram :

Old Trunk Road, Old Market Road, Police Residency, Moongil Lake, Usain Batcha Street, Chitlapakkam Noothan Cherry, Vengaivasal, Bharathi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Palani Nagar.

You may like to read

Mogappair East :

Padi New Nagar 1st Street 19th Street, Kalaivaanar Colony, Jeevan Bheema Nagar, T.V.S Avenue, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Magilchi Colony, Golden Plots, Fire Service Department Residency, M.G Main Road, Olympic Colony, Officer Colony.

TIDEL Park :

Taramani, Periyar Nagar, Velacherry, 100 Feet Road, Anna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.

Porur:

Poonamallee Trunk Road, Shesha Nagar, Kalaimagar Nagar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.