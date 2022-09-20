Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Tuesday. The power shutdown will take place from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.Also Read - Alaska Braces For 'Worst' Storm In History; Might Lead To Floods, Power Outages

LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE TODAY

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Malliga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sarojini Street RAJAKILPAKKAM V.O.C.Street, Maruthi Nagar Main 2 nd Road Street, Ramaswamy Street IAF Sudhananthabharathy Street, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugesan Street, MES Road and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: MADHAVARAM LEATHER ESTATE Jumble new colony, KKR town, Metha Nagar, Kannapuram and above all surrounding area.