Home

Tamil Nadu

Chennai To Face Water Supply Disruptions In 7 Zones On February 14. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

Chennai To Face Water Supply Disruptions In 7 Zones On February 14. Check List Of Affected Areas Here

The authorities have planned to provide special water tankers to the residents of these affected areas to help them cope with the water shortage.

Residents have been advised to store enough water in advance as per their requirements. (Representative image)

Chennai: The supply of piped water in several pockets in Chennai may face disruptions on February 14 owing to the repair and maintenance work in the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir. The water resources department in its announcement said that piped water supply will face disruptions from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, February 14.

List Of Affected Areas

A press release from Chennai Metrowater or Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said areas falling under Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Alandur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones will not receive water supply from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant.

You may like to read

The authorities have planned to provide special water tankers to the residents of these affected areas to help them cope with the water shortage.

Residents have been advised to store enough water in advance as per their requirements. Moreover, tanker water supply can also be booked using the ‘Dial for Water’ service at the Chennai metro water website in case of need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Tamil Nadu News on India.com.