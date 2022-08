Published: August 6, 2022 8:38 AM IST

Power cut in these areas of Chennai today, Check full list

Chennai: The residents in Chennai might face inconvenience on Saturday with the city set to witness scheduled power outage in various areas due to some maintenance work. As per Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), parts of city’s Anna Salai, Perambur, Ponneri, Tambaram, IT Corridor areas are set to witness power cuts today for about 5 hours, between 9 am and 2 pm. The power supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed, the corporation said. List of areas where power supply will be suspended: Tambaram: In Tambaram, areas that may witness power cuts are– Mudichur Kamaraj Nedunchalai; New Perungalathur; Khajabujendar Nagar; Chitra Avenue; MKB Nagar; SV Ragavan Road, Vandalur, Kalaigner Nedunchalai – 1 to 7 th Street; Soorathamman Koil Street; Archana Nagar; Manimegalai Street; Valayapathy Street, Sri Ram, Gandhi Road; Anna Street; Kamarajar Nagar; Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, Gandhi Street; Sekar Nagar; Sri Balaji Nagar; Gundumedu, Kurinji Nagar, Selvavinayagar Koil Street; Jawaharlal Street; Buddhar Nagar; Sathiyamoorthy Road; Rajamani Street; and Manimegalai Street. Ponneri: In Ponneri, areas which may witness power outage are–Thervoy Kandigai; Karadipudur; G.R.Kandigai; Kannankottai; Chinnapuliyur; Periyapuliyur; Siruvada and N.M.Kandigai. Anna Salai: In Anna, areas which may witness power outage are–Salai Venkatesa Gramani Street; New Bangalow; Rajagopal; Nagamani Street; ECR Road; Iyyaswamy Street; Muniyapillai Street; Depot lane; Harris Road; Egmore Court; Lazer Church Street; and Ulagappa Street. IT Corridor: In IT Corridor, areas which may witness power outage are– Tharamani Santhiya Nagar Extension; Kalaingar Street; M.G.R. Street; Rajiv Gandhi Street; Kallukuttai area and above all surrounding areas. Perambur: In Perambur, areas which may witness power outage are– Teachers colony; Villivakkam Road; Sarathy Nagar; Saraswathy Nagar; Kalaimagal Nagar; Kadappa Road. Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal in Your City on August 02, 2022 Also Read - Tamil Nadu Police To Involve IT Students In Cyber Crime Investigation Also Read - Suspected Monkeypox Case Reported From Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

