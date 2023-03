Home

Tamil Nadu

Parts of Chennai to Witness Powercut on March 16 and 17; Check Full List of Areas Here

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Thursday (March 16) and Friday (March 17).

Chennai: Due to maintenance work, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) declared a power cut in several parts of Chennai on Thursday (March 16) and Friday (March 17). The power utility issued a notice stating that the power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm today. However, if the work is finished before 2 pm, electricity should be restored before that time.

LIST OF AREAS TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO POWERCUT

Powercut on March 16 in Tiruneermalai area

Theradi Street, East Mada Street, South Mada Street, Kulakkarai Street, VGN Mahalakshmi Nagar, Thiruneermalai Main Road, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Mallima Veethi, Sivaraj Street, Oyyaliamman Koil Street.

Powercut on March 17 in Ennore area

Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazar, Kattu Kuppam, Nehru Nagar, Sasthiri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, V.O.C Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Ennore Kuppam, Thazhamkuppam, E.P.D.S Residency, Ernavur, Jothi Nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi Nagar.

