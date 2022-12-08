Chennai to Witness Powercut Today: Check Full List of Areas to Face Power Outage

The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

Chennai: Various parts of Chennai will witness power cuts on Thursday due to routine maintenance work. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), the power supply will be suspended between 9 am and 2 pm in several areas of the state capital. The supply may also resume before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed early in that particular area.

Tambaram: KADAPPERI Part of RB Road, Velmurugan street, Vinoboji nagar, Manickam nagar, BBR street and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi: ALAMATHY Govindhapuram, Venmani nagar, Palpannai road, Vetinary college and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor: SIRUSERI NAVALLUR Sipcot, Pudupakkam area, Egattur, OMR, Sipcot Siruseri entire area and above all surrounding areas.

In the below-mentioned areas, power cut will take place between 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

Avadi: PATTABIRAM CTH Road, Iyappan Nagar, Thandurai, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chathiram, Gandhi Nagar, Pattabiram Full part, VGN Nagar Full Part, Moderncity, Siranjeevi Nagar, Drivers Colony, Kannappalayam, Lakshmi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.