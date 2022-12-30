Chennai Traffic Advisory For New Year’s Eve Issued; Major Beaches To Be Shut After 8 PM. Details Inside

All flyovers will be closed from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday in Chennai. (File photo)

Chennai: The Chennai Police have issued an advisory for December 31, keeping in mind the new year’s celebrations to ensure no untoward incident happens and to avoid traffic snarls in the city. Marina Beach and Elliot’s Beach and other areas in the city are expected to attract thousands of people on New Year’s Eve. Major beaches will be shut after 8 pm on Saturday. All flyovers will be closed from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.

Chennai Police Posted Its Advisory On Twitter

New Year Celebrations 2023! Access to Beach Restrictions! pic.twitter.com/Zr1TaZoYPW — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) December 29, 2022

Checkout The List of Areas Which Will Be Affected By Traffic Curbs

The Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic on Saturday from 7 pm to 6 am on Jan. 1, 2023. Vehicles will also not be allowed to be parked along Foreshore Road and they will be allowed to exit only towards the lighthouse. On Kamarajar Salai, from the war memorial to the lighthouse, vehicular traffic is restricted from 8 pm. Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street towards the Ambedkar bridge and Natesan Road. Vehicles coming from the RK Salai side towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the VM Street junction towards RK Mutt Road, Luz Junction, Mandaveli, South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road. Vehicles coming from the Parrys side towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at the RBI subway (north) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy bridge, Wallajah Point and Anna Salai. Vehicles will not be allowed from the RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards the war memorial on Flagstaff Road from 8 pm. It was said that the entire loop road from South Canal Bank Road up to the lighthouse junction will be closed for vehicular traffic as and when required. MTC buses are also diverted accordingly.

The city will see a heavy deployment of police to enforce the ban on driving while drunk, rash driving, riding without helmets, creating noise pollution etc.